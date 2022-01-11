Crypto revolution is here to stay. What about India's regulatory stance

Once an asset gets regulated, it attracts a wider audience of investors. This comes with wider investor education and acceptance that reduces the uncertainty around the asset class. Cryptos could see this turnaround in 2022 should regulations swing in their favour, as per Asheesh Chanda, Founder & CEO, Krystal.Ai, with investor interest is bound to increase with more clarity on regulation and a resultant increase in investor education, which will allay investors' fears and anxieties around the security of investing in crypto.