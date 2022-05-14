Crash in stablecoins drags crypto market, Bitcoin logs most volatile week in yrs

Even other platforms on crypto markets could not escape selling bias on Saturday. NFT in volume terms dived nearly 29%, while in market cap it slipped nearly 4%. Metaverse tokens dive by 2.5% in market cap and over 19% in volumes. Polkadot Ecosystem Tokens dipped by over 3% in market cap and over 26% in volumes. Solana tokens dropped over 2% in market cap and by 25.5% in volumes, while Avalanche tokens slipped over 3% in market caps and fell nearly 32% in volumes.