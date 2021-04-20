Created as a joke, dogecoin moves mainstream
- Dogecoin serves no purpose, and unlike bitcoin, faces no limit on the number of coins that can exist
A cryptocurrency that was created as a joke exploded into plain view on Wall Street on Monday, with a surge in dogecoin sending its 2021 return above 8,100%—more than double the gains on the S&P 500, including dividends, since 1988.
Dogecoin’s rise from a quirky meme into a widely traded asset worth about $50 billion—more than Marriott International Inc. or Ford Motor Co.—is the latest act of financial alchemy by rapidly moving individual investors who have used access to no-fee trading platforms and a wave of government stimulus money to transform markets over the past year.
