Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Created as a joke, dogecoin moves mainstream

Created as a joke, dogecoin moves mainstream

Premium
Dogecoin’s rise is reminiscent of GameStop Corp.’s stunning advance earlier this year.
6 min read . 09:49 PM IST Caitlin Ostroff( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

  • Dogecoin serves no purpose, and unlike bitcoin, faces no limit on the number of coins that can exist

A cryptocurrency that was created as a joke exploded into plain view on Wall Street on Monday, with a surge in dogecoin sending its 2021 return above 8,100%—more than double the gains on the S&P 500, including dividends, since 1988.

Dogecoin’s rise from a quirky meme into a widely traded asset worth about $50 billion—more than Marriott International Inc. or Ford Motor Co.—is the latest act of financial alchemy by rapidly moving individual investors who have used access to no-fee trading platforms and a wave of government stimulus money to transform markets over the past year.

