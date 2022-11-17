The 45 highest value CR7 NFTs (5 SSR and 40 SR) will be held for auction on the Binance NFT marketplace. The auction will remain open for 24 hours, with NFTs awarded to the highest bidder. Bidding prices will start at 10,000 BUSD for SSR and 1,700 BUSD for SR. The remaining 6,600 NFTs (600 R and 6,000 N) will be offered on Binance Launchpad, starting at 77 BUSD for the Normal rarity. The crypto exchange said that future sets of the Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will be available in early 2023.