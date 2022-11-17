Cristiano Ronaldo launches first NFT collection with crypto giant Binance2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo’s first NFT collection will be available Friday, November 18 as part of an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider.
The launch is supported by a global marketing campaign featuring Ronaldo, aiming to give his fans an introduction to Web3 through the world of NFTs.
The inaugural Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will drop on November 18 and feature seven animated statues with four rarity levels: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N). Each NFT statue depicts Ronaldo in an iconic moment from his life, from career-defining bicycle kicks to his childhood in Portugal.
The 45 highest value CR7 NFTs (5 SSR and 40 SR) will be held for auction on the Binance NFT marketplace. The auction will remain open for 24 hours, with NFTs awarded to the highest bidder. Bidding prices will start at 10,000 BUSD for SSR and 1,700 BUSD for SR. The remaining 6,600 NFTs (600 R and 6,000 N) will be offered on Binance Launchpad, starting at 77 BUSD for the Normal rarity. The crypto exchange said that future sets of the Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will be available in early 2023.
World's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes Binance, signed a partnership with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in June this year for the promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As part of the multi-year agreement, the Portuguese soccer star and Binance will create a series of NFT collections for sale on the company's platform.
An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers, and the blockchain serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the NFT's authenticity and check who owns it. They represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.
