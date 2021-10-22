NEW DELHI: Crypto-asset investment and trading CrossTower is offering free credit of ₹5,000 to each Indian user's wallet for trading in cryptocurrency on its platform. CrossTower has launched this feature to allow Indian users to learn crypto trading without investing their own.

Users will be able to claim the ₹5,000 credit after completing the Know Your Customer (KYC) process and entering their bank details. They can claim and use ₹5,000 and trade with multiple currencies. If the price of crypto decreases, CrossTower will bear losses.

As per CrossTower, profits earned can be easily redeemed after settling the full credit amount.

Vikas Ahuja, chief executive officer, CrossTower India, said, “There is an increasing awareness and interest in the crypto sector among Indian millennials. CrossTower is introducing this unique feature so that Indian users can experiment with their ability to engage in trading without spending. The idea is to allow Indians to fearlessly understand the world of crypto, start earning safely and rapidly to secure future savings."

According to CrossTower, this programme will enable users to gain hands-on experience in investing in crypto and help them understand how to achieve the best returns from crypto investments.

As the free credits can only be used to trade on the CrossTower platform, users cannot withdraw or transfer the amount to other wallets.

Launched recently in India, CrossTower is a participant of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), Global Digital Asset and Currency Association (Global-DCA) and the Digital Asset Regulatory Legal Alliance (DARLA).

