Global crypto asset management platform Kassio, which offers investment solutions such as earn, borrow, shop and trade, on Monday announced its India launch.

Established in 2020, Kassio was co-founded by Sachin Singh, Anuj Yadav and Bharat Vivek, who have over 10 years of experience in building technology and product-based ventures and expertise in crypto solutions and products.

With its beta version gone live in the beginning of April, Kassio has received over 30,000 applications on its platform. As per the company, more than 60% of these applicants have already registered and verified on the platform and are currently using different Kassio products.

Speaking on the launch, Bharat Vivek, co-founder and chief operating officer, Kassio, said, “We are an all-season crypto solution – starting from trading to managing digital assets in all market conditions. Our earn product allows users to earn compounding growth on their assets even in the current market crash while our borrow product allows users to create liquidity without losing their price positions."

Kassio looks to bring the integration of crypto finance and crypto utility together on a single application. On the platform, investors can trade (buy/sell) cryptos with over 50, take crypto-backed loans and earn up to 13% (annual percentage yield) interest on their crypto holdings.

The company also offers also multi-fiat wallet to fund the wallet with the rupee, euro, Danish krone based on the country of residence.

Sachin Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, Kassio said, “The global crypto industry is projected to reach $4.94 billion by 2030. With our vision to be the pioneers in managing the complete bouquet of crypto financial solutions with crypto as an asset class, we are creating a safe & legally compliant platform. By empowering users to spend crypto in their daily lives, we aim to create a unified solution for all the crypto needs of our users."