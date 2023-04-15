Crypto assets need urgent attention: Nirmala Sitharaman1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 03:30 PM IST
- A synthesis paper that would integrate macroeconomic and regulatory perspectives of crypto assets is required
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said there is a need for immediate attention to crypto assets from G20 nations, stressing that the response must ensure potential benefits are not lost while safeguarding economies from harm.
