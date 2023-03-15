Crypto assets trading in India: A beginner’s guide

Crypto is not MLM

Crypto is a futuristic technology. One should not fall prey to MLM like schemes floating around. The best thing to do is to stop and think once again before you hit the ‘go’ button. In case of any doubts, call up the exchange you have registered with and seek a clarification. No professional exchanges promote MLMs. No product or scheme that offers an unrealistic return in the short run is deemed trustworthy in this ecosystem. Also, beware of phishing sites that copy your exchange’s style to take your info.