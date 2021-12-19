Crypto attracts more money in 2021 than all previous years combined

Crypto derivatives exchange FTX, for example, closed a $1 billion Series B funding round in July that pushed its valuation to $18 billion. Custodian New York Digital Investment Group raised $1 billion in mid-December, nabbing a more than $7 billion valuation. Forte, a provider of blockchain integration tools for game publishers, closed a $725 million fundraising round in November. Dapper Labs, the NFT platform behind CryptoKitties, raised $350 million in March from investors that included basketball legend Michael Jordan, pushing its valuation to $2.5 billion. Crypto payments infrastructure provider MoonPay, closed a $555 million round late November, increasing its valuation to $3.4 billion. Sky Mavis, the developer of Axie Infinity, raised more than $150 million at a $3 billion valuation in October for the the crypto-based online game.