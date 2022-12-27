Crypto bankruptcies chip away at customers’ anonymity5 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 06:56 PM IST
Bankruptcy courts are weighing if crypto customers’ identities should remain private despite the transparency rules of chapter 11
The collapse of several cryptocurrency platforms this year is testing the industry’s promise of user privacy as bankruptcy courts weigh if millions of individual customers’ identities should be revealed to the public.
