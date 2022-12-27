Crypto bankruptcies chip away at customers’ anonymity

An FTX representative didn’t respond to requests for comment on the court filing by the Journal and the other companies. FTX’s lawyer Brian Glueckstein said in a court hearing last month that releasing names and email addresses would give competitors a “free opportunity to poach" FTX’s customers and potentially hurt the value of its assets. Identifying customers who are often high net-worth individuals or entities with significant digital assets could “put them in the crosshairs of bad actors" such as identity thieves or hackers, he said.