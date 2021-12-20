Bitcoin is now testing key technical support levels after a more than 30% drop from a record high hit just over a month ago. One is the 55-week moving average -- which in the past has sometimes provided a floor for selloffs -- while another is a level of about $44,100 implied by a Fibonacci study of the rally from the March 2020 trough to the November 2021 peak. The cryptocurrency has already broken below a trendline drawn from the beginnings of its surge during the pandemic.