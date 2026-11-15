Crypto news: Bitcoin price falls to $64,962, lowest since July as investors favour AI stocks, factor likely Fed hike

Bitcoin price today, 15 November 2026: The world's largest cryptocurrency slipped below the $65,000 level on Sunday, at its lowest since July, when Bitcoin slipped to $62,000 levels, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

A number of factors, including concerns of AI attracting risk investors, fallout from the $6 billion Binance hack and expectations of the United States Federal Reserve hiking interest rates have impacted crypto and Binance prices.

At time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $64,962.10, down 3.13% over the past 24 hours, with trading volume up a massive 30.73% to $50.58 billion and its market capitalisation slumped 3.16% to $1.3 trillion, it added.

The token's dominance in the overall crypto space, slipped marginally by 0.42% to comprise 59.4% of the market, followed by Ethereum, which was down 0.7% to hold 10.1% of the pie, and other token making up 30.5% of the total crypto market, up 1.13% at time of writing, data showed.

Crypto market today: Ethereum, Tether, Binance The cryptocurrency market cap has fallen to its lowest since January 2026, when it tanked to $2.04 trillion, standing now at $2.19 trillion, down 2.91% on 15 November, with 24-hour trading volume at $112.42 billion, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Till trading on Friday, 13 November, crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw net outflow of more than $187 million, it added. The crypto fear and greed index was in the ‘extreme fear’ category at 12, close to the February 2026 level of 5.

Among the other top five tokens, Ethereum was down 4.54% to $1,809.27, with market cap of $221.13 billion, down 4.57% and trading volume down 4.54% to $21 billion, the data showed.

For stablecoin Tether, its USD-link kept it in the green, up a small 0.06% to $0.9995, with market cap of $175.31 billion, up 0.07% and trading volume also up 0.06% to $90.53 billion, it added.

Meanwhile, Binance Coin was down 3.53% over the previous day, to $594.65 today, with market cap of $78.2 billion, down 3.53% and trading volume up 62.44% to $2.11 billion, CoinMarketCap showed.

Rounding off the top five, the data showed that USDC remained unchanged at $0.9998, with market cap of $69.12 billion, up 0.17% and trading volume up 14.28% to $14.28 billion. Bitcoin suffers as leveraged long positions liquidated Cryptocurrencies tumbled over the weekend, with Bitcoin slumping to a four-month low as leveraged long positions were liquidated, according to a Bloomberg report. Rich Rosenblum, co-founder of crypto market maker GSR told the publication this may be a technical move, as Bitcoin “broke down through its 200-day moving average of about $73,000, which has caused a slew of liquidations and new shorts to develop”.

Large liquidation events — in which more than $500 million worth of Bitcoin positions are wiped over 24 hours — are becoming a recurring feature in the market, as sharp swings repeatedly flush leveraged traders out of their bets, it added.

In the 24 hours through 9 a.m. Sunday in Singapore, exchanges tracked by Coinglass recorded about $2 billion of crypto liquidations, including $774 million in Bitcoin and $488 million in Ether. Long positions accounted for the vast majority of the liquidations.

Richard Galvin, executive chairman at crypto investment firm DACM, said the impending initial public offering of artificial intelligence company Anthropic PBC may be drawing capital away from crypto. “Price performance looks very similar to what happened through the SpaceX IPO pricing period earlier this year. It appears crypto remains a short-term funding source, particularly for retail investors. This is in addition to all the other macro headwinds.”