Crypto coin cracks after luring Indians with 3,100% returns7 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 07:06 AM IST
A crypto party in India is showing signs of trouble amid a wider market meltdown. Lax regulations heighten the risks, experts say
Sanjay Kamble hit the jackpot when an obscure token he’d invested in surged about 3,100% in eight months. He ditched his dead-end marketing business this year and became a full-time crypto evangelist.