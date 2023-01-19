Crypto collapse brings focus to digital assets 'true value': Raghuram Rajan2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 05:36 AM IST
- The wider crypto market shrank by $1.4 trillion in 2022 with bitcoin losing 60% of its value
The collapse in the prices of digital assets over the past year will allow investors to focus on the "true value" of this new technology, the distributed ledger and the smart contracts that can be built on them, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.
