Crypto companies pull back on marketing after their super bowl blitz

The about-face comes amid a slump in the crypto markets that has wiped out roughly $2 trillion in value, increased scrutiny from regulatorsof some of the industry’s marketing practices and seen the collapse of “stablecoins" such as Luna and TerraUSD, which were promoted as being less volatile than other cryptocurrencies because their value is pegged to that of a government-backed currency such as the dollar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}