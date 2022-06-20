Crypto companies pull back on marketing after their super bowl blitz
- The change has supporters debating how to regain momentum among consumers
Months after top cryptocurrency brands spent hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising campaigns, sponsorship deals and Super Bowl ads in a bid to turn themselves into household names, many are now putting the brakes on their marketing spending.
The about-face comes amid a slump in the crypto markets that has wiped out roughly $2 trillion in value, increased scrutiny from regulatorsof some of the industry’s marketing practices and seen the collapse of “stablecoins" such as Luna and TerraUSD, which were promoted as being less volatile than other cryptocurrencies because their value is pegged to that of a government-backed currency such as the dollar.
To be sure, some crypto firms have continued to spend, hiring celebrity spokespeople and running defiant ads in the face of the market upheaval. But the recent advertising blitz by cryptocurrency companies—which last year rolled out ad campaigns starring celebrities such as Matt Damon, struck deals to put their names on arenas in Miami and Los Angeles, and bought so many Super Bowl commercials that some dubbed the game the Crypto Bowl—has lost steam, at least for now.
The shift has left ad sellers and agencies questioning whether crypto is going to be the cash cow they had anticipated, and crypto backers debating what the sector should do to regain momentum with consumers.
Different approaches
Since November, when bitcoin reached a high of $68,991, overall ad spending by big crypto brands has plunged 90% or more on the digital platforms analyzed by market-research firm Sensor Tower, including Facebook, YouTube and Hulu, says Dennis Yeh, an analyst at the firm.
“A big part of this is that, overall, macroeconomic confidence is pretty low right now," says Mr. Yeh. “Plus, when the price of bitcoin is low, engagement on the apps, and new customers, tend to be low." Bitcoin recently traded at about $20,000.
Television-ad spending also has declined across the board in recent months, according to Tyler Bobin, senior brand analyst at iSpot.tv, which measures traditional and streaming TV, who says the trend can only partly be explained by the absence of big-ticket sporting events like the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.
Among the big crypto firms that have dialed back marketing spending are trading platforms Crypto.com and Gemini Trust Co., according to data from iSpot.tv and Pathmatics, which is part of Sensor Tower.
Crypto.com’s spending on broadcast national TV and digital ads fell to $2.1 million in May from $15 million in November 2021 and $40 million in January in the run-up to its February Super Bowl ad starring LeBron James, the data show.
TV and digital ad spending promoting Gemini, meanwhile, declined to $478,000 in May from $3.8 million in November, according to the figures.
Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, paused most advertising after spending more than $31 million in February, when it ran a Super Bowl campaign that consisted of a floating QR code. The ad attracted enough attention to crash the exchange.
But Coinbase sought consumers’ attention again in May with a new ad mocking those who have declared crypto dead. It spent $2.7 million on TV and digital advertising last month, up from $1.5 million in November, according to iSpot.tv and Pathmatics figures.
More recently, however, Coinbase said it was laying off 18% of its staff, or about 1,100 employees, in an effort to manage operating expenses amid a potential recession. Coinbase has lost nearly 80% of its share value so far in 2022.
Another crypto exchange, FTX Trading Ltd., spent $5.2 million on digital and TV advertising in May, up from $3 million in November, and announced on June 1 that it had hired Shaquille O’Neal as its newest celebrity ambassador.
Digital trading platform eToro spent roughly the same amount, $1 million, on TV and digital ads amid the turmoil in May as it did during November, according to the data.
“We adjust to current market environments, but we will continue to invest heavily in marketing and our brand in the U.S. as this is a key market for eToro," says Brad Michelson, head of U.S. marketing at eToro, which is based in Israel.
Coinbase and FTX declined to comment. Crypto.com and Gemini didn’t respond to requests for comment.
‘Shaken image’
Looking ahead, the biggest task for crypto brands isestablishing consumer trust, says Andrew Frank, vice president and distinguished analyst at research firm Gartner.
“It’s going to take a mix of advertising and other forms of communications to rehabilitate what one would say is a shaken image of the stability of investing in crypto," he says.
Not only is the industry dealing with a market slump, but also regulators have begun challenging some of the firms’ marketing practices. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in May that they would crack down on crypto companies whose marketing materials falsely claim that they offer deposit insurance. And in June the Securities and Exchange Commission began a public-service campaign warning investors about those that rely heavily on celebrity endorsements.
Within the ad industry, some agencyexecutives’ hopes for a long-term cryptocurrency windfall have cooled. Taylor Grimes, head of business development at Martin Agency, says he received more than a dozen requests for proposals in 2021 and early 2022 from crypto brands looking to launch big-budget ad campaigns.
“Up until a couple of months ago, it was a significant new space to play in—and a very creative one as well," says Mr. Grimes, whose agency helped create Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad.
In recent weeks, however, the requests have largely dried up, he says.
Still, Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of digital asset manager Grayscale Investments LLC, says businesses like his will have no choice but to continue marketing, especially as they face increased competition from financial firms offering their own crypto products.
But the sector needs topivot toward educating consumers on the benefits and risks of a still-emerging asset class, he says.
Pam Kramer, chief marketing officer of cryptotrading platform Voyager Digital LLC, says her company has weathered the storm by keeping budgets small, with a focus on creating educational content for its online community, rather than running national campaigns to make individual investors afraid of missing out, as some have done.
“There’s still a lot of information sharing that needs to be done," says Ms. Kramer. “We try not to focus on the FOMO."
