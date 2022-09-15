Crypto cos bet on Ethereum Merge to revive volumes2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 01:04 AM IST
- The Merge, one of the most anticipated events in the short history of cryptos, begins around 10.30am IST on Thursday
NEW DELHI : Indian crypto exchanges are banking on the Ethereum Merge to revive trading volumes, which have fallen drastically since April. Firms like CoinSwitch and KuCoin are running online campaigns to create awareness among users about the Merge and encourage them to invest in ETH and other cryptos based on the Ethereum blockchain.