Crypto could threaten financial system, Federal risk panel warns4 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 06:15 PM IST
Regulators’ report in response to President Biden’s order highlights cryptocurrency vulnerabilities
Regulators’ report in response to President Biden’s order highlights cryptocurrency vulnerabilities
WASHINGTON : Risks tied to cryptocurrencies could grow rapidly and eventually threaten the broader financial system, a panel of senior U.S. officials warned Monday, calling for tougher oversight of digital assets.