Crypto crash deepens; $1 trillion in market value vanishes in three weeks — what's fuelling the sell-off?

The cryptocurrency market continued to tumble on Thursday, as digital assets extended their steep losses, wiping out more than $1 trillion from their total market capitalisation in just over three weeks.

The sell-off has sent shockwaves through the crypto ecosystem, affecting a wide range of tokens and raising fresh concerns among investors about market stability and the prospects for a near-term recovery.

The latest leg pushed Bitcoin below the $70,000 mark for the first time since early November 2024, highlighting the severity of the ongoing sell-off. This rapid erosion of market cap reflects broad-based pressure across major cryptocurrencies, not just bitcoin.

Advertisement

Investors have been pulling back from riskier assets across equity markets, amid concerns about the impact of rising Artificial Intelligence costs, higher geopolitical uncertainty and a general shift away from technology, Bloomberg reported earlier.

What does the market cap erosion signify? The digital asset market has shed over $1 trillion in value since 14 January this year, a pace that equates to approximately $45 billion in losses per day on average, according to data cited by The Kobeissi Letter.

By Thursday morning, bitcoin was down roughly 5%, trading near $69,300, after failing to maintain key technical support levels earlier in the week. The latest decline brings the cryptocurrency approximately 45% below its all-time high, which was reached in early October, highlighting the scale of the recent market correction.

Advertisement

Ethereum is trading 7% down at $1,991.1 as of Thursday at 22:29 GMT. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down almost 7% at $68,006 at the same time, according to data taken from Tradingview.

Bitcoin has dropped over 10% in January alone, marking its fourth straight monthly decline, which is considered to be the longest losing streak since 2018, during the crash that followed the 2017 boom in initial coin offerings.

What is causing the deep sell-off? Unlike previous crypto crashes driven by scandals or regulatory shocks, this downturn is marked by quite disengagement by retail investors. Instead of panic selling, investors are simply staying away, a trend that could keep pressure on exchanges for months to come, according to Bloomberg.

Also Read | Crypto market loses $500 billion in a week amid falling Bitcoin prices

Additionally, investors are growing increasingly cautious amid a mix of profit-taking, shifting macroeconomic expectations, and waning speculative momentum. With volatility on the rise and market sentiment weakening, traders are closely monitoring whether further downside could accelerate if additional support levels give way, according to the report.