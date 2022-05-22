Billionaires in cryptocurrencies have openly announced the loss they suffered during the steep crash in the crypto market due to selloffs in Terra UST and the collapse of its sister token LUNA. Many crypto and exchange founders have shared their loss in this market. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain platform has declared that he is no longer a billionaire after the dramatic wipeout of crypto fortunes. Ether is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market after Bitcoin. Both top cryptos have witnessed a huge correction in their market price.

