Crypto crime hits record $20 billion in 2022, report says2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:54 PM IST
The cryptocurrency market floundered in 2022, as risk appetite diminished and various crypto firms collapsed
The cryptocurrency market floundered in 2022, as risk appetite diminished and various crypto firms collapsed
Illicit use of cryptocurrencies hit a record $20.1 billion last year as transactions involving companies targeted by U.S. sanctions skyrocketed, data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis showed on Thursday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started