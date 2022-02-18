Crypto criminals are becoming crypto whales

On February 8, the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) announced the recovery of $3.6 billion in cryptocurrencies, and the arrest of two individuals linked to the theft on cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex. During the arrest, Kenneth A. Polite Jr., assistant attorney general of the US DoJ’s criminal division, said, “Federal law enforcement has demonstrated that we can follow money through the blockchain, and that we will not allow cryptocurrency to be a safe haven for money laundering – or a zone of lawlessness within our financial system."

