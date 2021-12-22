Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun tackles space next with Blue Origin flight

Sun gained global notoriety through his involvements in cryptocurrencies as well as a series of high-profile bidding events. In 2019, he won an auction for lunch with Warren Buffett, though the meal was delayed after he was pressured to apologize on Chinese social media Weibo for “excessively" promoting the event with one of America’s richest people. He also bid for artist Beeple’s record non-fungible token and the NFT of Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet, though was outbid at both events.