Crypto ETFs Have Bounced Back. But Don’t Get Too Excited

There are now 26 cryptocurrency ETFs that hold about $1.89 billion in assets, according to Morningstar Direct. Most are equity crypto ETFs that come in many varieties. They are designed to allow investors to get exposure to the digital-currency marketplace without having to own or store the underlying assets. A few, such as the $929.5 million ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), invest in bitcoin futures.

