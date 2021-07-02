Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Crypto exchange Binance hit by criminal complaint from Thai regulators

Crypto exchange Binance hit by criminal complaint from Thai regulators

Premium
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Binance is seen
2 min read . 10:38 PM IST Reuters

  • Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement that Binance had been operating a digital asset business in the category of a digital asset exchange without a licence

Thailand's financial watchdog filed a criminal complaint against cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Friday for operating a digital asset business without a licence, the latest in a string of crackdowns on the platform by regulators globally.

Thailand's financial watchdog filed a criminal complaint against cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Friday for operating a digital asset business without a licence, the latest in a string of crackdowns on the platform by regulators globally.

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement that Binance had been operating a digital asset business "in the category of a digital asset exchange" without a licence.

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement that Binance had been operating a digital asset business "in the category of a digital asset exchange" without a licence.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In Thailand, only licensed firms are allowed to provide services related to digital asset trading, the SEC said.

The Commission had warned Binance over its activities in a letter in April but received no response, it said, leading it to then file a criminal complaint with the Thai police.

A Binance spokesperson declined to comment specifically on the Thai complaint, saying it takes a collaborative approach to working with regulators and takes its compliance obligations seriously.

Britain's financial watchdog last week barred the company, one of the world's biggest exchanges, from carrying out regulated activities in the country.

Japan's regulator said last week Binance was operating in the country illegally, while Germany's watchdog said in April it risked being fined for offering tokens connected to stocks.

In May, Bloomberg reported Binance was under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

RBI has a very poor track record of forecasting bad loans

Premium

Is Vodafone Idea headed for a financial crisis?

Premium

How covid's second wave pushed back investments

Premium

Credit risk funds are shying away from credit risk

The complaint filed in Thailand by the SEC is the start of a criminal procedure, with a police investigation possibly leading to a recommendation to a public attorney who has authority for prosecution, the Commission said.

The offence carries a penalty of two to five years imprisonment, a fine of 200,000-500,000 baht ($6,200-15,500), and a further daily fine of up to 10,000 baht for every day the contravention continues, it added.

Trading volumes at the exchange in June were $662 billion, up almost ten-fold from July 2020, according to data from CryptoCompare.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!