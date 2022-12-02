Crypto exchange Binance paused withdrawals after possible Ankr hack: CEO1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 01:41 PM IST
- Binance said it is helping to probe an attack on a token offered by the Ankr protocol
Top crypto exchange Binance's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Changpeng Zhao said on Friday that the cryptocurrency exchange has paused withdrawals after the possible attacks on Web 3 operator Ankr and Hay. The exchange also froze about $3 million which had been sent to the exchange by the hackers.