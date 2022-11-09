Crypto exchange Binance to acquire rival FTX

Binance said over the weekend that it intended to sell its $580 million worth of FTT tokens over the next few months. Just Monday, Mr. Bankman-Fried said on Twitter that the exchange is “fine" and has more than $1 billion in excess cash to cover its liquidity needs. “We have a long history of safeguarding client assets, and that remains true today," he said.

