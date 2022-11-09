Crypto exchange Binance to acquire rival FTX
- Deal signals power shift in crypto world and ends liquidity crunch that rattled digital-asset markets
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, just months removed from looking like a shining survivor in a struggling industry, succumbed Tuesday to a sudden liquidity crunch of its own and was taken over by rival Binance.
The deal signals a power shift in the crypto world, which has been decimated by rising interest rates and investors’ retreat from risk. The pact marks a victory for Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and a humbling comedown for Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, which had been growing in size and recognition before a clash between the two men set off a series of events that shook investor confidence in his firm.
Collapses of crypto hedge funds and trading firms this year have whittled down a sprawling and crowded field of new institutions that set out to build a new kind of finance. FTX, valued at $32 billion in a funding round in January, is by far the biggest to stumble.
It suffered a very old kind of problem: a run. Its users pulled money and cryptocurrency out of their accounts en masse, prompting worries by remaining investors that they could be caught out. Binance then stepped in.
Crypto companies, thanks to their holdings of extremely volatile assets that have in many cases undergone large declines, “are inherently fragile, susceptible to a Lehman-like collapse at any time," said Cory Klippsten, chief executive of Swan.com, a bitcoin financial-services firm. “The only hope once under pressure is that another player will bail them out, as we’ve seen with Binance and FTX."
FTX experienced $1.4 billion in withdrawals on the Ethereum blockchain over the previous 24 hours, according to Andrew Thurman, content lead at analytics firm Nansen, versus just $523 million in inflows.
Nexo, a large crypto-lending platform, has withdrawn about $110 million worth of cryptocurrency from FTX, a spokeswoman said. Some individual traders on Twitter complained that they were unable to withdraw funds.
Concerns about FTX fueled a rout in cryptocurrencies not seen since May, when sister cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD began spiraling in crypto’s version of a bank run.
FTX’s own token, FTT, initially plunged Tuesday, shedding more than a third of its value, before partly recovering following the announcement of the deal.
Other cryptocurrencies partly recovered after initially tumbling, before an afternoon selloff took some of them to new lows. Bitcoin was down 10% at $18,755. Robinhood Markets Inc., of which Mr. Bankman-Fried is an investor, was down 16% and crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. was down 11%.
Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume and was founded and is helmed by Chinese-born Mr. Zhao, who launched Binance in 2017. Frequently referred to by his initials, CZ, Mr. Zhao has become one of the most influential voices in the cryptocurrency industry.
Binance operates a trading website worldwide but has long operated without an official headquarters and without registration in many countries, making it a target of financial regulators. Earlier this year, it made Paris its European hub.
Binance was also among the investors that agreed to back Elon Musk with financing to purchase Twitter Inc.
FTX is the brainchild of Mr. Bankman-Fried, the millennial billionaire hailed as a savior of the crypto industry. It began operations in 2019 and attracted backers including Singapore’s sovereign-wealth fund Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd., Silicon Valley venture-capital firms including Sequoia Capital, and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. A January funding round valued FTX at $32 billion.
It forged a naming rights deal worth $135 million for the stadium where the NBA’s Miami Heat play, now called FTX Arena. Football player Tom Brady and model and businesswoman Gisele Bündchen starred in an ad for FTX last year.
Bahamas-based FTX grew into the fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange for derivatives trading as of September, according to CryptoCompare. It has also broadened its horizons beyond cryptocurrencies, expanding into stock trading earlier this year.
Binance was an early investor in FTX.
Fears over FTX and Alameda Research started last week after CoinDesk published a report that indicated that much of Alameda’s balance sheet was made up of FTT, a relatively illiquid token.
Binance said over the weekend that it intended to sell its $580 million worth of FTT tokens over the next few months. Just Monday, Mr. Bankman-Fried said on Twitter that the exchange is “fine" and has more than $1 billion in excess cash to cover its liquidity needs. “We have a long history of safeguarding client assets, and that remains true today," he said.
The 30-year-old billionaire this summer stepped in to buy large stakes in troubled crypto lenders BlockFi and Voyager Digital at a discount during the recent months of market carnage.
Kevin March, co-founder of Floating Point Group, an institutional trading desk, said between 10% and 15% of its institutional customer base has reached out to inquire whether FTX is under financial stress and if they should pull assets off the exchange.
“The reality is that people are watching, and it’s impacting how people feel about the market and which exchanges they decide to work with or ultimately decide not to work with and pull their assets off," Mr. March said.
Mati Greenspan, chief executive at research firm Quantum Economics, likened the cryptocurrency ecosystem to having post-traumatic stress disorder after a year that has seen the blowup of both cryptocurrencies and companies in the industry.
