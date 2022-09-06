Crypto exchange Binance to convert users' USDC into own stablecoin Binance USD2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 11:02 AM IST
- Crypto exchange Binance said that the move is intended to enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users
Listen to this article
World's largest crypto exchange by volume Binance on Monday said that it will start converting any existing user balances and new deposits of USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and True USD (TUSD) into the company’s own stablecoin Binance USD.