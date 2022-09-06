Crypto exchange Binance to convert users' USDC into own stablecoin Binance USD

With effect from September 29, 2022 the exchange said that users will trade with a consolidated BUSD balance on the Binance Platform that reflects their balances of these four stablecoins (BUSD, USDC, USDP and TUSD) post conversion, adding that this will not affect users' choice of withdrawal: users will continue to be able to withdraw funds in USDC, USDP and TUSD at a 1:1 ratio to their BUSD denominated account balance.