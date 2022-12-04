Crypto exchange Bybit plans to reduce workforce due to deepening bear market

Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of crypto exchange Bybit on Sunday announced plans to reduce the company's workforce by at least 30% due to a deepening bear market. The announcement comes two days after Zhou on Bybit's 4-year milestone said, they are 'bullish'. Bybit's layoff will be across the board. According to Zhou, it is important to ensure that Bybit has the right structure and resources in place to navigate the market slowdown.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}