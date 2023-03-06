Crypto exchange Bybit suspends dollar payments via bank transfers1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:30 PM IST
- Dollar wire deposits have been temporarily suspended and withdrawals will be halted on 10 March, Bybit announced on its website
Cryptocurrency exchange platform Bybit is temporarily suspending US dollar-denominated deposits and withdrawals through bank transfers, including SWIFT payments.
