Crypto exchange Coinbase to halt operations in Japan2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 01:46 PM IST
- Coinbase said it has made the decision to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of its business in the country
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until February 16, 2023 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started