Crypto exchange Coinbase to halt operations in Japan

“Due to market conditions, our company has made the difficult decision to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of our business in the country.. We want to assure you that we have segregated the Japanese Yen and crypto assets of our customers in custody in compliance with the regulations, and we are committed to ensuring that all our customers can withdraw their assets at their earliest convenience. Fiat deposit functionality will be removed on January 20th, 2023 JST," the crypto exchange said.