Crypto exchange FTX is the rare financial blowup that will repay victims in full
Becky Yerak , Soma Biswas , Andrew Scurria , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
SummaryDefunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX said it will have more than enough money to fully repay its millions of swindled customers with interest, an outcome that seemed unthinkable when it collapsed into bankruptcy in 2022.
