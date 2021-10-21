Crypto exchange FTX reaches $25 billion valuation

Much of the volume at both FTX and Binance is in cryptocurrency derivatives—risky and volatile instruments that can be used to bet on whether various digital coins will rise or fall in price. Regulators have been wary of crypto derivatives. This summer, Binance stopped offering derivatives in Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Hong Kong and other jurisdictions after coming under official pressure. Another rival, BitMEX, agreed to pay $100 million in August to settle accusations from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that it let Americans trade derivatives without following U.S. rules.