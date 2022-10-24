Crypto exchange FTX to provide $6 million phishing compensation

Digital-asset exchange FTX will provide about $6 million compensation to its account holders impacted by a phishing incident via a third-party website.

Digital-asset exchange FTX will provide about $6 million compensation to its account holders impacted by a phishing incident via a third-party website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Digital-asset exchange FTX will provide about $6 million compensation to its account holders impacted by a phishing incident via a third-party website.

Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s chief executive officer, said on Twitter on Monday that the decision was a one-off as the firm won’t be “making a habit" of compensating users caught up in phishing efforts targeting non-FTX websites.

Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s chief executive officer, said on Twitter on Monday that the decision was a one-off as the firm won’t be “making a habit" of compensating users caught up in phishing efforts targeting non-FTX websites. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 14 Days Free Trial

If the perpetrators send back 95% of the $6 million taken from FTX accounts within 24 hours, “we’ll absolve them," Bankman-Fried said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, Bankman-Fried proposed in a blog post what he called a “5-5 standard" where crypto hackers keep either 5% of the amount they’ve taken from a protocol or $5 million, whichever is smaller. TRENDING IN MARKETS See All {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

That was part of an effort to curb the security exploits plaguing the digital-asset industry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.