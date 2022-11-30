Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Crypto exchange Kraken to lay off 1,100 as industry pain deepens

The crypto exchange Kraken is laying off 30% of its workforce, or about 1,100 people, as the fallout from this year’s digit-asset market meltdown worsens. 

The job eliminations at the world’s third-biggest crypto exchange by daily trading volume follows similar moves by rivals including Coinbase Global Inc. and Gemini. Many exchanges have seen revenue slump as trading activity fell off in recent months with crypto prices plunging. The recent collapse of the crypto exchange FTX added to market uncertainty.

“Unfortunately, negative influences on the financial markets have continued and we have exhausted preferable options for bringing costs in line with demand," the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

Kraken had recently expanded quickly, and the cuts will return its workforce to where it was a year ago, according to the blog.

“Mostly it’s an obvious follow on to declines in crypto trading volumes," said Aaron Brown, a crypto investor who writes for Bloomberg Opinion. “There’s also the near-universal tendency of tech firms to over-staff in good times, leading to the need for large layoffs in bad times."

MINT PREMIUM See All

The layoffs come just days after Kraken agreed to pay more than $362,000 in a settlement with the Treasury Department for violating sanctions with Iran. It also comes about two months after its controversial co-founder Jesse Powell announced he’ll be stepping down as its chief executive officer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout