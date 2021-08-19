The world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of volume, OKEx, has announced a reward of 100 OKB tokens for Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first gold in the track and field events category at recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

OKEx Asia has also announced 100 OKB tokens as crypto rewards for every Olympic gold medalist in the South Asia region.

OKB is the native exchange token of OKEx that provides discounts on trading fees. The digital asset was trading 0.2% higher at $20.43 at around 12pm IST, as per CoinGecko, a digital currency price and information data platform. OKB token had hit its all-time high of $44.01 level on 3 May 2021.

At current forex exchange rates, 100 OKB tokens are worth more than ₹1.5 lakh.

Commenting on the development, Jay Hao, chief executive officer, OKEx said: “The announcement is our humble way of celebrating the unmatched sportsmanship of the athletes who surpassed the limits of human performance at the games. To do our bit in promoting the sports talent in South Asia, we have announced a reward of 100 OKB tokens for every athlete in South Asia who has won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020."

As per the company, the athletes would get the tokens in their wallets once they open their accounts.

According to a recent report by data provider CryptoCompare, Binance was the world’s largest spot exchange in terms of volume in July, trading $455 billion. This was followed by OKEx at $96.8 billion, and Huobi Global at $92.7 billion.

Moreover, Binance led the derivative markets with $1.4 trillion of total volumes in the month of July. This was followed by OKEx at $368 billion and Bybit $285 billion.

In recent times, other exchanges have also rewarded Indian medal-winning athletes in crypto. Bitbns had announced bitcoin systematic investment plan (SIP) for Indian winners at the Olympic Games. The exchange had announced that the SIP will start onwards from ₹2 lakh for gold, ₹1 lakh for silver, and ₹50,000 for bronze medalists.

