Crypto exchange WazirX launches ‘Learn & Earn’ campaign with The Sandbox

Under the campaign, a two-level contest will be held where the top five winners will receive free Alpha passes for The Sandbox’s recently launched Alpha Season 3.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In continuous efforts to bring awareness to the crypto space, India's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, WazirX on Monday launched another ‘Learn & Earn’ campaign in association with the Ethereum-based play-to-earn metaverse game, The Sandbox. The campaign will commence on September 19.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In continuous efforts to bring awareness to the crypto space, India's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, WazirX on Monday launched another ‘Learn & Earn’ campaign in association with the Ethereum-based play-to-earn metaverse game, The Sandbox. The campaign will commence on September 19.
Under the campaign, a two-level contest will be held where the top five winners will receive free Alpha passes for The Sandbox’s recently launched Alpha Season 3.
Under the campaign, a two-level contest will be held where the top five winners will receive free Alpha passes for The Sandbox’s recently launched Alpha Season 3.
Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, said, “We intend to make learning about crypto fun and interesting experience for those new to it. This is precisely what we are trying to achieve through our ‘Learn & Earn’ campaign in collaboration with The Sandbox. We are looking forward to wide-scale participation from crypto enthusiasts and gamers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the first step of the contest, participants have to answer a ten-question intriguing quiz about The Sandbox Alpha, as per the statement.
After the quiz, the participants will have to trade in at least 10 SAND from 19th September at 10 am to 25th September till 10 pm IST.
The statement said, winners will be chosen randomly from participants who complete both rounds. They will be awarded Alpha passes that will give them complete access to the all-new world of a metaverse in the game and a chance to win 500 SAND tokens.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the latest season of The Sandbox Alpha provides users with multiple gameplay options. Being one of the largest and most interactive seasons, Alpha Season 3 offers around 90+ solo and multiplayer experiences.
Earlier, WazirX successfully conducted its P2P (peer-to-peer) contest under the ‘Learn & Earn’ initiative. It was intended to familiarize first-time investors with P2P trading. Hosted between 21st to 28th June 2022, the event saw participation from more than 8000 crypto enthusiasts who completed the contest quiz, and the winners were rewarded with WRX worth ₹200.
WazirX is an India-based crypto exchange platform that allows users to buy, sell, and trade various crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and more. WazirX is India’s largest crypto exchange and has over 12 million users. WazirX is on a mission to make crypto accessible to everyone in India.