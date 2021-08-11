WazirX offers a seamless, powerful and super fast trading experience is on a mission to make crypto accessible to everyone in India. The platform will reiterate the same during the Indian Independence Week 2021 by collaborating with spectacular Indian crypto projects who are putting India on the world map. Starting from 11th August 2021, the team has organized a week-long giveaway to thank the crypto tribe, and support home-grown projects and talent.

