Crypto exchange allows users to withdraw Solana, XRP, Cardano among other tokens2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 09:22 AM IST
- Top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether remain locked up, crypto exchange Zipmex said
Listen to this article
Asia crypto exchange Zipmex Pte has planned to allow its users to withdraw some tokens from their trading accounts. The exchange has set a timeline for withdrawals of cryptocurrencies that include Solana’s SOL, Ripple’s XRP and Cardano’s ADA, from Zipmex’s Z Wallet.