Crypto exchange Zipmex files for bankruptcy. What users need to know2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 09:49 AM IST
- Zipmex is the latest in a string of crypto players globally to run into difficulties following a sharp sell off in crypto markets
Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex, in markets like Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, said it had filed for bankruptcy protection in Singapore, becoming the latest victim of the global downturn in crypto markets.