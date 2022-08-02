Crypto exchange Zipmex sets timeline for withdrawals of these tokens

Zipmex announced all Solana (SOL) tokens will be credited to investors' trade wallets on Tuesday. The company has also set a timeline for other tokens like Ripple’s XRP and Cardano’s ADA.
Cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex Pte has planned to allow investors to withdraw some tokens from their trading wallets. Zipmex announced all Solana (SOL) tokens will be credited to investors' trade wallets on Tuesday. The company has also set a timeline for other tokens like Ripple’s XRP and Cardano’s ADA. However, major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum remain locked up. Due to volatile market conditions, Asia's crypto exchange halted its trading platform in July.
In an official announcement, Zipmex said, "Solana (SOL) in your Z Wallet has been credited to Trade Wallet on 2 August 2022."
While Zipmex has set August 4 as the date for releasing XRP, and for August 9 is set for ADA tokens.
However, withdrawals from Zipmex’s yield-based program ZipUp+ continue to be suspended.
Zipmex is Asia’s leading digital asset exchange providing high liquidity and insurance on assets. The exchange operates in Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, and Thailand.
Last week, Thailand’s Securities & Exchange Commission had ordered the exchange's Thai unit to lift the freeze on some cryptocurrencies.
Recently, Zipmex said they continue to work towards resolving their liquidity situation and re-enabling the Z Wallet for all users.
On July 22, the exchange's solicitors in Singapore, Morgan Lewis Stamford LLC, filed five applications under Section 64 of Singapore’s Insolvency, Restructuring, and Dissolution Act 2018 on behalf of several of the Zipmex Group’s entities.
These entities who have sought the moratorium relief in the applications are - Zipmex Asia Pte; Zipmex Pte; Zipmex Company Limited (incorporated in Thailand); PT Zipmex Exchange Indonesia (incorporated in Indonesia); and Zipmex Australia Pty Ltd (incorporated in Australia).
Under Singapore law, the companies have been granted an automatic moratorium for a period of either 30 days; or until the Singapore Court decides the Applications, whichever is earlier.
In a statement, on July 22, Zipmex said, the moratoriums would give the Zipmex Group the breathing space and time it requires to explore options to resolve the liquidity situation (including pursuing the recovery against Babel Finance), and to formulate a restructuring plan and secure additional investment to secure the Zipmex Group’s operations moving forward.
The company is also in the advanced stage for potential investments from parties including investors.