Crypto exchange Zipmex sets timeline for withdrawals of these tokens

Cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex Pte has planned to allow investors to withdraw some tokens from their trading wallets. Zipmex announced all Solana (SOL) tokens will be credited to investors' trade wallets on Tuesday. The company has also set a timeline for other tokens like Ripple’s XRP and Cardano’s ADA. However, major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum remain locked up. Due to volatile market conditions, Asia's crypto exchange halted its trading platform in July.

