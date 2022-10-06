Crypto exchanges cut fees to gain market share from rivals

Diversification comes with its own risks. The Securities and Exchange Commission has warned over the past year that staking programs look similar to lending and that firms offering crypto-lending products need to register with the agency. In addition, the battle for the stablecoin market is heating up as interest rates continue to rise and the largest players jostle for market share. Moreover, NFTs have begun to fall out of favor as monthly NFT trade volume has plunged 97% from a record high of $17 billion in January this year to $527 million in September, according to Dune Analytics.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}