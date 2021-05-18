Crypto exchanges’ ops hit as lenders sever ties

New users are not able to deposit rupees on their platform as their banking partner is unable to create new virtual accounts, according to WazirX, which is one of the exchanges impacted. “Unfortunately, this is an industry-wide issue and all Indian crypto exchanges are facing a limitation in rupee deposits right now. We are working on adding more banking partners to support the increasing volume of INR deposits," said Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX.