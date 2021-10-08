Crypto exchanges overtake Zerodha in user base

In the case of crypto, there is even greater opacity in terms of industry numbers. "People tend to open accounts on different crypto exchanges because not all exchanges list an identical universe of tokens. Also, they may wish to shift from one exchange to another for liquity or trust reasons. For these reasons, there is a degree of overlapp in the numbers for crypto exchanges but this is also true for stockbrokers," said Ajeeth Khurana, founder, Genezis Network, a crypto industry thinktank. According to some estimates, India had around 1.5 crore crypto investors around the start of 2021. This is likely to have gone up considerably.