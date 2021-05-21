NEW DELHI: Paytm Payments Bank has stopped providing banking support to cryptocurrency exchanges, in yet another blow for the fledgling industry. Exchanges, including WazirX, ZebPay and CoinSwitch Kuber, in separate statements announced that they were suspending the deposit option via Paytm.

Paytm’s move follows the guidance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), earlier this month, wherein it had informally asked banks to stay away from businesses dealing in cryptocurrencies.

Paytm refused to comment on the development.

The pull-out is yet another setback for the crypto industry, which has been struggling to find banking partners. Earlier, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank had severed ties with the industry.

WazirX, which is India’s biggest crypto exchange with over four million users, said it will soon add two more channels for bank deposits.

At present, users can only add funds on the exchange via the peer-to-peer (P2P) route. Under this, users convert their rupees to crypto tether (USDT) by trading with other users. The exchange facilitates the conversion through an escrow mechanism but does not directly accept rupee credits. USDT is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

In a nutshell, if you are selling crypto, you convert your digital asset to USDT and then sell the USDT for rupees using WazirX P2P, and while buying crypto you convert your rupees to USDT and then trade any crypto.

However, this system is cumbersome for an average investor.

“WazirX users are using the P2P route, but as an industry we need a bigger solution, which is the banking support. P2P is not as good as bank deposit and we don’t want users to take the extra step. We are in talks with multiple banks, and we are looking to open up two more channels for deposits soon," said Siddharth Menon, co-founder and chief operating officer, WazirX.

Another crypto exchange BuyUcoin said the payments bank has suspended support to the exchange without giving any official reason. “Due to this the users on our platform are facing issues while trading. Currently, we are relying on other partners to serve our users and hoping for a solution to this problem soon," said Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.

According to industry executives, crypto is 100% legal in India and preventing people from engaging in legal and legitimate business is not justifiable.

“The Supreme Court decision of March 2020 is the law of the land. It made clear that banks have the right to do business with crypto firms," said Vikram Rangala, COO, ZebPay.

The exchange said it is implementing new solutions to continue to provide service to customers, especially given the record volumes and demand for crypto investing.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.