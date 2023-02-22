Crypto firm Polygon Labs lays off 20% of workforce as rout worsens
- In a blog post, Polygon said that the impacted employees will each receive three months of severance pay, regardless of their level or tenure at the company
Polygon Labs, the operator of an eponymous protocol used by developers to make Ethereum transactions quicker and cheaper, on Tuesday said that it has laid off 20% of its workforce, or around 100 employees, making it the latest digital asset firm to execute job cuts.
