Crypto firms beef up compliance hiring as regulatory scrutiny mounts

The regulatory pressures are mounting for businesses that create, host and trade digital currencies. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said this month that he doesn’t see much long-term viability for cryptocurrencies, underscoring the importance he places on protecting investors and bringing the market under regulatory oversight. Mr. Gensler repeatedly has likened the crypto market to the Wild West and has urged crypto trading and lending platforms to register with the SEC, saying they likely are offering unregistered securities in violation of federal law.