Crypto firms’ in-house tokens are coming under more scrutiny
FTX used its own token, FTT, to fuel its growth before it filed for bankruptcy, regulators say
In-house crypto tokens play a big role in the crypto economy, allowing companies to attract users and expand their businesses.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×